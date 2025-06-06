By-election triggered after death of long-serving Harborough councillor
As we reported last month, Harborough Liberal Democrat district councillor Barbara Johnson died on Thursday, April 24, at the age of 82.
Now, a notice of vacancy for Logan Ward has been advertised on the council’s website. The notice, dated Monday, June 2, states: “An election to fill this vacancy will be held within 35 working days if the returning officer receives a request from two registered electors within the local authority area.”
After Cllr Johnson's death, Harborough District Council (HDC) said in a statement: “Everyone at Harborough District Council is deeply shocked and saddened by the unexpected death of Councillor Barbara Johnson. She will be remembered for her kindness, dedication and tireless community service.” Coun Johnson represented Logan Ward.
John Richardson, HDC chief executive, said: “Councillor Johnson touched many lives as a dedicated councillor, volunteer and friend to many. She was particularly proud of her role as former chairman of the council and she was highly respected by all she met. My thoughts are with Cllr Johnson’s family and friends at this very sad time.”
HDC said Cllr Johnson was born and educated in Leicestershire, with most of her working life spent in education. She was elected as a Harborough district councillor in a Market Harborough town ward in 2007.
HDC added: “Working in the community was a constant passion in her life. She chaired the Market Harborough and Bosworth Practice’s Patient Participation Group, was a trustee of both the town’s Howard Watson Symington Charity and VASL (Voluntary Action South Leicestershire), and president of the Royal British Legion’s Market Harborough Branch”.