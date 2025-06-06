By-election triggered after death of long-serving Harborough councillor

Harborough Liberal Democrat district councillor Barbara Johnson died on Thursday, April 24, at the age of 82.

The death of a long-serving Harborough councillor has triggered a by-election.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we reported last month, Harborough Liberal Democrat district councillor Barbara Johnson died on Thursday, April 24, at the age of 82.

Now, a notice of vacancy for Logan Ward has been advertised on the council’s website. The notice, dated Monday, June 2, states: “An election to fill this vacancy will be held within 35 working days if the returning officer receives a request from two registered electors within the local authority area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Cllr Johnson's death, Harborough District Council (HDC) said in a statement: “Everyone at Harborough District Council is deeply shocked and saddened by the unexpected death of Councillor Barbara Johnson. She will be remembered for her kindness, dedication and tireless community service.” Coun Johnson represented Logan Ward.

John Richardson, HDC chief executive, said: “Councillor Johnson touched many lives as a dedicated councillor, volunteer and friend to many. She was particularly proud of her role as former chairman of the council and she was highly respected by all she met. My thoughts are with Cllr Johnson’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

HDC said Cllr Johnson was born and educated in Leicestershire, with most of her working life spent in education. She was elected as a Harborough district councillor in a Market Harborough town ward in 2007.

HDC added: “Working in the community was a constant passion in her life. She chaired the Market Harborough and Bosworth Practice’s Patient Participation Group, was a trustee of both the town’s Howard Watson Symington Charity and VASL (Voluntary Action South Leicestershire), and president of the Royal British Legion’s Market Harborough Branch”.

Harborough Liberal Democrats said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Cllr Barbara Johnson. Barbara was a dedicated servant of the public, she shone in her role as chair last year and was involved in many groups in Market Harborough. She will be missed so much by her Lib Dem colleagues and friends. Our thoughts are with her family at this sad time.”