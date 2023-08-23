News you can trust since 1854
Arts Fresco to return to Market Harborough next month

It will include new and old favourites
By Laura Kearns
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Image by Carl SukonikImage by Carl Sukonik
Image by Carl Sukonik

The free Arts Fresco festival is set to return to Harborough next month.

The popular street theatre event will bring some of the best performers from across the UK and Europe to the town on Sunday September 10.

It is the event’s 21st year and along with some performers previously seen there will be new acts including comedy, dancing, cabaret and circus acts and a children’s village.

Arts Fresco chair Neil Kitson said: “After last year’s 20th birthday celebrations, we’re bringing a few favourite performers back as well as some fantastic new acts that we’ll sure will amaze and entertain people around the town, all day.”

Arts Fresco is organised by a team of local business professionals who are passionate about arts and about Market Harborough.

Sponsors include Market Harborough Bowdens Charity, The Howard Watson Symington Memorial Charity, Neil Kitson and Duncan Murray Wines.

Visit www.artsfresco.co.uk for more information.

Related topics:Market HarboroughHarboroughEurope