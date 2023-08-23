Image by Carl Sukonik

The free Arts Fresco festival is set to return to Harborough next month.

The popular street theatre event will bring some of the best performers from across the UK and Europe to the town on Sunday September 10.

It is the event’s 21st year and along with some performers previously seen there will be new acts including comedy, dancing, cabaret and circus acts and a children’s village.

Arts Fresco chair Neil Kitson said: “After last year’s 20th birthday celebrations, we’re bringing a few favourite performers back as well as some fantastic new acts that we’ll sure will amaze and entertain people around the town, all day.”

Arts Fresco is organised by a team of local business professionals who are passionate about arts and about Market Harborough.

Sponsors include Market Harborough Bowdens Charity, The Howard Watson Symington Memorial Charity, Neil Kitson and Duncan Murray Wines.