Appeal to find man missing from Desborough who was last seen 24 hours ago
Marc, 41, was last seen in the town on Monday, September 22 between 1.10pm and 3.30pm.
He was wearing jeans and a black hooded top, is 6ft 2in, has a beard and a moustache, and wears glasses.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers are continuing to appeal for help to find 41-year-old Marc, who is missing from Desborough.
“If you've seen Marc, or have any information about where he is, please call us on 999 quoting missing person reference MPK1/3042/25.”