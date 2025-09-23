Appeal to find man missing from Desborough who was last seen 24 hours ago

By Alison Bagley
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 14:07 BST
Northamptonshire Police are appealing for help to locate a man missing from Desborough.

Marc, 41, was last seen in the town on Monday, September 22 between 1.10pm and 3.30pm.

He was wearing jeans and a black hooded top, is 6ft 2in, has a beard and a moustache, and wears glasses.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers are continuing to appeal for help to find 41-year-old Marc, who is missing from Desborough.

Marc is missing from Desborough/ Northants Policeplaceholder image
Marc is missing from Desborough/ Northants Police

“If you've seen Marc, or have any information about where he is, please call us on 999 quoting missing person reference MPK1/3042/25.”

