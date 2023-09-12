Annual Arts Fresco event returns to Market Harborough for its 21st festival

Around 12,000 people flocked to the popular free festival

The much-loved Arts Fresco festival cartwheeled into Market Harborough for its 21st event at the weekend.

Around 12,000 people flocked to the free festival on Sunday (September 10) to enjoy some of the best performers from across the UK and Europe.

A number of new acts were welcomed to the festival fold including comedy, dancing, cabaret and circus acts and a children’s village.

Organisers of the event are asking for support to enable the popular event to run next year.

Media officer Simon Gribbon said: “This year, despite the generosity of the sponsors, donations from the public and the organisers’ best efforts to raise funds, the festival is currently around £8,000 short of the total cost for the acts and infrastructure required to stage the event. This will be paid out of reserves as it stands, which will impact on our ability to put on the event next year.

“Donations are still coming in so this figure may change slightly but we still need support to help us plan for next year's event.”

Anyone who would like to help raise funds for the event can visit the Arts Fresco donation page.

Those who want to get involved with organising next year's festival can contact the organising committee at [email protected].

The event, which is one of the largest, free street theatre festivals in the UK, first ran in 2002.

Sponsors include Market Harborough Bowdens Charity, The Howard Watson Symington Memorial Charity, Neil Kitson and Duncan Murray Wines.

Visit www.artsfresco.co.uk for more information.

1 . The Holiblobs have landed at a new holiday destination Festival-goers were able to rediscover the beauty in the everyday as these extra terrestrial tourists dropped in to explore planet earth. Image: John Routledge Photo: John Routledge Photo Sales

2 . Enter Edem’s Ugly Bugs swarmed into the Children’s Village The giant bugs threw an unbee-lievable party with giant games, bouncy bug races and a Flea Circus, naturally. Image: John Routledge Photo: John Routledge Photo Sales

3 . Harborough went back in time... A number of 'Victorian Explorers' were seen promenading around the town as ‘tour guides’ recounting the history of Market Harborough. Photo: submitted image Photo Sales