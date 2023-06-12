News you can trust since 1854
Aerial video footage of this year's sun-soaked Harborough Carnival and parade

What a weekend it was!
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:31 BST

Hundreds of people gathered in the sunshine to enjoy this year's Market Harborough Carnival this weekend.

Our photographer Andy Carpenter was there and here is his video of the event.

Busy scenes during this year's Harborough Carnival. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERBusy scenes during this year's Harborough Carnival. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
