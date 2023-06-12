Aerial video footage of this year's sun-soaked Harborough Carnival and parade
What a weekend it was!
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:31 BST
Hundreds of people gathered in the sunshine to enjoy this year's Market Harborough Carnival this weekend.
Our photographer Andy Carpenter was there and here is his video of the event.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Click here to see our photo gallery of the carnival: In pictures: Photos from this year's Market Harborough Carnival and float parade