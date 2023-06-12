In pictures: Photos from this year's Market Harborough Carnival and float parade

Hundreds flocked to Symington’s Recreation Ground on Saturday

Huge crowds turned out in the sunshine to enjoy this year’s Harborough Carnival.

Hundreds flocked to Symington’s Recreation Ground on Saturday for the jam-packed summer event.

The carnival kicked off with the traditional 10km fun run, which was won by Reverend Andrew Quigley.

And a procession of floats reflected this year’s green theme, including a plea to ‘save our seas’, reduce landfill and preserve our precious planet.

A special ‘Green Street’ also showcased eco wares and stalls raising awareness.

Other highlights included the ‘It’s a Knockout’ event organised by the Market Harborough Roundtable where kids, big and small alike, competed in fun activities.

