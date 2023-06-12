In pictures: Photos from this year's Market Harborough Carnival and float parade
Hundreds flocked to Symington’s Recreation Ground on Saturday
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 11:41 BST
Huge crowds turned out in the sunshine to enjoy this year’s Harborough Carnival.
Hundreds flocked to Symington’s Recreation Ground on Saturday for the jam-packed summer event.
The carnival kicked off with the traditional 10km fun run, which was won by Reverend Andrew Quigley.
And a procession of floats reflected this year’s green theme, including a plea to ‘save our seas’, reduce landfill and preserve our precious planet.
A special ‘Green Street’ also showcased eco wares and stalls raising awareness.
Other highlights included the ‘It’s a Knockout’ event organised by the Market Harborough Roundtable where kids, big and small alike, competed in fun activities.
