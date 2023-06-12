News you can trust since 1854
In pictures: Photos from this year's Market Harborough Carnival and float parade

Hundreds flocked to Symington’s Recreation Ground on Saturday
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 11:41 BST

Huge crowds turned out in the sunshine to enjoy this year’s Harborough Carnival.

Hundreds flocked to Symington’s Recreation Ground on Saturday for the jam-packed summer event.

The carnival kicked off with the traditional 10km fun run, which was won by Reverend Andrew Quigley.

And a procession of floats reflected this year’s green theme, including a plea to ‘save our seas’, reduce landfill and preserve our precious planet.

A special ‘Green Street’ also showcased eco wares and stalls raising awareness.

Other highlights included the ‘It’s a Knockout’ event organised by the Market Harborough Roundtable where kids, big and small alike, competed in fun activities.

Getting hopped up at the It's a Knockout event.

1. Market Harborough Carnival 2023

Getting hopped up at the It's a Knockout event. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

The Carnival parade makes it's way along the High Street.

2. Market Harborough Carnival 2023

The Carnival parade makes it's way along the High Street. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

St Josephs Catholic School Carnival Float.

3. Market Harborough Carnival 2023

St Josephs Catholic School Carnival Float. Photo: PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Farndon Fields Primary School's raise climate change awareness with their carnival float.

4. Market Harborough Carnival 2023

Farndon Fields Primary School's raise climate change awareness with their carnival float. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

