Additional homes proposed for major 290 house development in Harborough district

Plans for further homes on a major 290-house development have emerged.

Plans for further homes on a major 290-house development have emerged.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Persimmon Homes is seeking to increase the size of the scheme – a proposal which attracted hundreds of objections from residents when it was first submitted to officials.

The plan, for land at Fleckney Road in Saddington, was first submitted to Harborough District Council (HDC) in 2016, but the 290-home scheme was rejected in May 2017. It attracted nearly 200 objections at the time, but was approved on appeal by the planning inspectorate in March 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Persimmon Homes is looking to add a further eight homes to the approved scheme. Details submitted to HDC reveal they would all be sold on the open market.

If approved, the new homes would include seven three-bed homes and one four+ bed home. An additional 16 car parking spaces are also proposed.

The application has been submitted at the same time as a further application for the original plans, which would see part of the build being re-planned, giving rise to additional land – known as ‘white land’ – being available in the development area, therefore allowing for the additional eight homes.

To explain why the land is proposed to be re-planned, applicant Persimmon Homes said market forces had indicated that certain house types are proving more popular with prospective purchases, which had led to a review of the house types proposed on the development to be more in line with the properties that are currently selling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 290 homes on the original plans were made up of 220 homes to be sold on the open market, including 25 two-bed, 113 three-bed, and 82 four+ bed homes. In addition, there are 70 two-bed affordable homes. In the new plans, three of the original 220 market homes would be affordable, meaning 73 affordable homes in total and 225 market homes if the eight are approved.

No objections have been submitted to date regarding the additional eight homes. Members of the public are able to comment on the new plans until Thursday, December 5. A decision from HDC is expected by Friday January 3, 2025.