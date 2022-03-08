Organisers of Harborough Ukraine appeal say they do not need any more physical donations for now - but you can still donate money

A Harborough appeal set up to collect vital supplies for Ukrainian refugees does not need any more physical donations for now.

Harborough and West Northants Districts Ukraine Appeal was launched in the last fortnight by Oliver Le Sueur and his wife Georgia after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The urgent SoS proved amazingly successful as people from all over the Market Harborough area handed over an incredible 10 tonnes of aid at collections in Great Bowden and Haselbech last week.

People from all over the Market Harborough area handed over an incredible 10 tonnes of aid at collections in Great Bowden and Haselbech last week.

But Oliver told the Harborough Mail today: “We do not need any more physical contributions for the moment.

“Weltons shop and deli in Great Bowden are still being inundated with calls from good-hearted people who would like to help.

“But I must stress that we are not staging any more collections for now,” said Oliver, of Great Bowden.

“We are shipping about 10 tonnes of supplies out to Poland altogether.

“The public’s response has been just brilliant.

“We’d like to say a massive thank you to every single person in Harborough and Northamptonshire who has donated everything from clothes to first aid to food and nappies,” said Oliver.

“We have got a second big shipment going out to Poland today – and that should be there by Thursday.

“I was in tears with sheer emotion after such a whirlwind few days as I was told they’d be going out today.

“But in future we will be setting up specially pre-arranged collections for highly-specific goods and items.

“Baby food, nappies and medical aid is at the top of our list of priorities right now.

“And we will let people know exactly where and when we will be collecting again in the near future.”

Oliver and his wife Georgia are also masterminding a fundraising mission to get behind the people of war-shattered Ukraine.

The campaign has already smashed its £5,000 target, raking in a remarkable £6,345 by 11am today.

“This appeal really has taken off and gone through the roof.

“We are using people’s donations to buy up medical supplies in Poland, we are getting better value that way,” said Oliver.

“And the people we are buying this vital aid from over there are very generously matching what we purchase to effectively double our support to the traumatised people of Ukraine.”