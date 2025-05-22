What it's like to be Young@Heart

“Who’d like another cup of tea?” That’s the question that rings around the delightful Theatre Lounge in the centre of Market Harborough whenever the Young@Heart group gathers.Young@Heart is a senior’s group run by Christchurch Harborough.

Like the classic cars we see in town from time to time, we seniors are pretty reliable, straightforward and rather beautiful to look at. Although life may need to slow down a bit as we age, we just need a little TLC to keep us running well. Young@Heart provides just that by offering a relaxed meeting space in the centre of town for older folk who like to get out and enjoy a bit of company and companionship.

The programme is light and varied, ranging from a craft workshop through

“Desert Island Discs” to a “valuables” afternoon. The summer affords the chance for an annual outing and an afternoon tea party. But our biggest emphasis is on building friendship.We asked our guests to describe Young@Heart in one word. Their answers included “cheerful”, “encouraging”, “warm”, “brilliant”, “caring” and (our favourite) “fabulous”.

But the most frequently used adjective was “friendly”. Friendly! That’s exactly what we set out to be. We’ve loved watching as new relationships have been formed and friendships deepened.

Our town is blessed with many activities for older folk. However, between 2011 and 2021, Harborough District experienced a significant increase in its population aged 65 years and over. Which means that it’s essential that we provide lots of opportunities for social connection, mental stimulation and emotional support for the substantial and growing senior population in town. Young@Heart aims to do just that by bringing joy and variety into the daily lives of our guests.

But, there is another feature which marks Young@Heart out. It’s run by a dedicated group of Christians who enjoy a strong personal faith in Jesus. This adds a deeper spiritual dimension in the inevitable face of aging, illness, and loss.Which is why each meeting includes a five minute ‘thought for the day” that seeks to relate faith to life. Our golden years needn’t be the end of the story; they can open a whole new chapter in the adventure we call life.

We are very grateful to the management of the Harborough Theatre for the use of the Theatre Lounge where Young@Heart meets monthly—normally from 2:15 to 3:45 on the last Tuesday of the month except for August. Whether you're feeling young at heart or are struggling with the challenges of aging, there's a seat saved just for you. So, “who’d like another cup of tea?”

Richard Underwood