Review: Harborough Singers 'Celebration of Christmas'

St Dionysius Church

Review by Les Dodd of The Harborough Singers show at St Dionysius Church on December 21.

Saint Dionysius Church on Saturday evening saw The Harborough Singers in splendid form. Their celebrity guest was actor Guy Henry, star of Holby City and the Harry Potter films (Pius Thicknesse); he richly added to the festive mood and pleasure of the evening delivering readings both humorous and poignant.

The seasonal programme of music and readings was a delightful early Christmas present. MD Charlie Penn excelled in his selection of choral items paying homage to arrangers like Holst, Warlock and Willcocks as well as contemporary composers such as Sally Beamish, Alan Bullard and Judith Weir. An appreciative capacity audience was treated to a wonderful rich tapestry of sound as the Singers demonstrated their skill and versatility with beautiful melodious soft singing in Beamish’s In the Stillness, and power and finesse in William Mathias’ A Babe is Born.

The choral singing was interspersed with selected readings by Guy Henry; Lark Rise To Candleford presented a Victorian perspective of Christmas in the countryside, Slouching Towards Bethlehem amused as the Ox and Ass discussed the significance of the stable, the star and its portents while Bliss Carman’s Christmas Song was a powerful reminder of the other aspects of Christmas.

The carols for audience participation included the MD Charlie Penn leading the audience in John Rutter’s Star Carol and the whole evening was enhanced by the wonderful musicianship and versatility of accompanist Andew King.

A splendid evening of high-quality Christmas entertainment. Thanks and Well done all!