Churches' Article for Harborough Mail: What's your value?

Rev. Andy Murphy (at his favourite football ground)

For football fans, the start of the new season is hotly anticipated. Every team can start afresh, and the ‘Transfer Window’ allows clubs to buy and sell players in the hope of improving their chances.

In the Premier League and top divisions around Europe, players are valued at typically between £10million and £100million, with some exceptional players reaching higher still. I remember when Alan Shearer moved from Blackburn to Newcastle in 1996, setting a then world transfer record of £15million! Sometimes even expensive footballers prove to be good value, offering many years of top-quality performance and dedication. Sometimes, ‘bargains’ turn out to be worth their weight in gold. Other times, highly-priced players can be rather disappointing!

But it all makes me wonder about ‘value’. What value do we place on ourselves? What are you worth?

Martin Luther King Jr, said: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the colour of their skin, but by the content of their character.” Today, as then, it seems that some nations and governments value certain ethnicities and identities above others. Immigrants, or those of a different colour or religion, can be treated as ‘worth less’ than home-grown citizens. There is also a disturbing prevailing attitude that what really matters is the financial value of a person. We have billionaires who call themselves ‘elite’, while those who work hard but cannot afford to pay their bills are treated with contempt. So much for judging people by the content of their character! Meanwhile, we see many examples of wealth and power where ‘good character’ is not very evident.

Christian faith teaches that our true worth – our value in God’s eyes – is not based on where we come from, our abilities, or what we earn. True value is the inherent dignity of every human being, created in God’s image, made with love and purpose (Genesis 1:26). Science tells us that we are complex and amazing creatures. The living cells in an adult human body outnumber the stars in 300 galaxies! Psalm 8 says that even in a vast and magnificent universe, God crowns humans with glory and honour. Jesus taught that God values even the sparrows, but each one of us is worth more than many birds (Luke 12:6-7). Regardless of our wealth, we will one day return to the dust of the earth (Genesis 3:19). But Jesus showed the extent of God’s love for each one of us, offering a way to eternal life, through our value in God’s eyes, not our own.

Whatever our faith, may we try more to see true worth in all our fellow human beings, and together build a society of better character, where all can know they are valued. Surely a goal worth striving for!

by Rev. Andy Murphy

Methodist Minister in Market Harborough, Kibworth, Rothwell and Desborough.