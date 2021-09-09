Man dies after reportedly trying to stop an unoccupied car that rolled away at a petrol station in Broughton Astley

A man has died after he reportedly tried to stop an unoccupied car that rolled away at a petrol station in Broughton Astley. Police said he was hit by the vehicle.

As we reported yesterday, officers were called at 3.45pm yesterday (Wednesday) following a report of a man injured at the fuel station in Main Street.

A police spokesperson said: "Early enquiries suggest that a grey Mazda CX5, which was unoccupied, began to roll away from the pump as the driver was preparing to refuel.

"The driver attempted to stop the car but was struck by the vehicle. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died later yesterday."

Enquiries are continuing into the incident and anyone who may have witnessed what happened and hasn’t as yet contacted police is urged to get in touch.