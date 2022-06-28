Man and woman in their 80s die in crash near Harborough village

A man and a woman aged in their 80s have both died after a horrific crash at a village near Market Harborough yesterday afternoon (Monday).

The tragic double-fatal collision happened at about 12.35pm on the A427 Harborough Road near Brampton Ash.

A blue Vauxhall Agila was travelling towards Brampton Ash when it collided with a blue Renault Master van travelling in the opposite direction.

The passenger in the Vauxhall Agila, a woman in her 80s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, Northamptonshire Police said today.

The critically-injured driver, a man in his 80s, was rushed to the University Hospital Coventry.

But the pensioner died of his injuries as medics battled to save his life.

The driver of the Renault van, a man in his 50s, was taken to University Hospital Coventry to be treated for minor injuries.

The crash triggered a full-scale 999 operation as police, firefighters and ambulance crews all dashed to the scene.

The busy A427 Market Harborough to Corby road was shut well into yesterday afternoon and drivers were told to stay clear of the area as emergency services tackled the incident.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the accident or who may have vital dash-cam footage of the collision or the vehicles involved before the incident.

Anyone with information is being urged to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.