Fundraising mission launched by a Harborough couple to help the people of Ukraine

A new fundraising mission is being launched today by a Harborough couple who are also collecting vital supplies for the devastated people of Ukraine.

Oliver Le Sueur and his wife Georgia are kickstarting the district-wide campaign to help buy more critical goods, medication and materials for Ukrainian refugees.

You can donate to back their heartfelt quest here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/harboroughforukraineThey are targeting £1,000 initially – and had already generated £160 by 3pm this afternoon.

The new scheme has been launched after over 100 people turned out in Great Bowden last night to hand over a mini-mountain of emergency supplies for the desperate people of Ukraine.

Individuals and families from all over Harborough made a beeline for the village near Market Harborough to get behind the urgent wartime appeal.

They donated scores of bags of nappies, medical supplies, clothes and other vital supplies for devastated men, women and children fleeing their war-torn homeland in eastern Europe.

New collections will be held at Great Bowden village hall from 12midday to 12.30pm today and from 7pm-7.30pm tonight.

You will also be able to contribute vital donations at Haselbech Church between 8pm and 8.30pm tonight.