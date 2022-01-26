Firefighters called to tackle a late-night bonfire blazing 'out of control' in a village near Harborough
Firefighters were at the scene fighting the flames until about 11.15pm
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 10:45 am
Firefighters were called out to tackle a late-night bonfire blazing “out of control” in a village near Market Harborough.
The crew from Rothwell fire station used a hose reel to fight the blaze involving a “large quantity of wood” on Dingley Road, Sutton Bassett.
The alarm was raised just before 10pm on Monday night and the firefighters were at the scene fighting the flames until about 11.15pm.