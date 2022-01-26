Firefighters called to tackle a late-night bonfire blazing 'out of control' in a village near Harborough

Firefighters were called out to tackle a late-night bonfire blazing “out of control” in a village near Market Harborough.

Firefighters were called out to tackle a late-night bonfire blazing “out of control” in a village near Market Harborough.

The crew from Rothwell fire station used a hose reel to fight the blaze involving a “large quantity of wood” on Dingley Road, Sutton Bassett.