Firefighters battle for over three hours to bring a huge blaze in countryside near Harborough under control

Firefighters battled for over three hours to bring a huge blaze in countryside near Market Harborough under control.

At least 16 firefighters fought the flames which spread across over seven acres of stubble by Desborough Road between Desborough and Braybrooke.

Fire crews from Market Harborough, Desborough, Rothwell and Kettering raced to fight the blaze just after 1pm yesterday (Monday).

At least 16 firefighters fought the flames which spread across over seven acres of stubble by Desborough Road between Desborough and Braybrooke.

They drafted in hose reels and beaters as the fire was fanned by brisk winds, making the task much harder.

The fire is believed to have been sparked by farming machinery which overheated, setting the tinder dry fields alight.

At least 16 firefighters fought the flames which spread across over seven acres of stubble by Desborough Road between Desborough and Braybrooke.