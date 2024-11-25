Warning for drivers - major incident declared in Northamptonshire following Storm Bert's torrential rainfall

A ‘major incident’ has been declared in Northamptonshire after heavy rainfall during Storm Bert led to significant flooding all over the county.

Several areas have been hit by serious floods, with emergency services and volunteers having to rescue residents from inundated properties and stranded vehicles.

A number of alerts and warnings remain in place – including the only flood warning in the country, which has been issued near Billing Aquadrome due to threat to life.

A multi-agency response involving Fire, Police, North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire Councils, the Environment Agency and local NHS partners has been put together to ensure a joint response is in place to protect residents - with the potential for further severe weather expected later this week.

Road closures are in place across the county with some disruption to public transport including trains at Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police received nearly 800 calls into its Control Room yesterday (Sunday), more than 600 of which were 999 calls related to Storm Bert. Demand continues to be extremely high and Police and Fire are asking people to only call 999 where there is a risk to life.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) received 245 weather related calls over the weekend with 36 incidents needing to be attended to by firefighters.

Control rooms for Police and Fire were inundated with more than a thousand calls over the weekend. And the councils’ highways teams are supporting emergency services with flooding incidents countywide, having so far received more than 160 calls, mainly relating to reports of flooding and fallen trees.

Superintendent Steve Freeman, of Northamptonshire Police who is chairing the multi-agency response, said: “While the bad weather and resulting flooding remains ongoing, please avoid all unnecessary travel and do not drive through floodwater of any depth - it is not worth risking your safety or your vehicle.

“We’ve been receiving significant numbers of weather-related calls over the weekend and into today too so to help us assist those most in need we are asking people to only call 999 where life is at risk.

“We expect to remain very busy over the coming days dealing with issues relating to Storm Bert and I would ask residents to consider whether any journey they’re making is necessary. If it is drive to the weather conditions and be aware of your surroundings.

"We urge the public to follow safety advice. You can find up-to-date warnings and information at https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/”

West Northamptonshire Council is providing a rest centre at Lings Forum Leisure Centre for residents who have been displaced by flooding. Their welfare and temporary accommodation needs are being assessed by council teams who are also making checks on vulnerable people.

The council and Children’s Trust have also mobilised ‘safe and well’ checks and calls to the area’s most vulnerable children and adults.

For further information see www.westnorthants.gov.uk/its-emergency/report-flood

The Billing Aquadrome evacuation affected approximately 1,000 people. Six people with support needs were moved to alternative provision. The rest centre was open from around 2am this morning and started to accept residents a few hours later. About 84 people are currently being supported at the rest centre with plans to prepare extra capacity for more people.

In Lower Harlestone, Swiftwater Rescue Technicians used inflatable sleds to rescue 15 adults, four dogs and three cats from eight different properties.