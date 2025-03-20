Video: Plans behind Harborough council's ambitious rewilding plans - and where it will happen

As we revealed earlier, the first details of the ambitious Market Harborough Rewilding Project have been unveiled to the public.

The project is still in its infancy but here are the details we know at this stage.

What is the overall objective?

The three parcels of land that the council has purchased for the rewilding sites. They total about 133 acres. (Map data: Google, Bluesky, Maxar Technologies).

The plan is to restore a nature-depleted area, re-establishing natural processes and building a network of nature sites. Harborough District Council (HDC) hopes this site will act as a catalyst for other nearby sites to be rewilded.

Where will it happen?

The council has spent just under £1.8 million on 133.3 acres of land at Tin House Farm, Great Bowden. The site is north of Market Harborough, in between the disused railway line and the River Welland. HDC bought all three parcels of land that were up for sale and hope to link them together. Sites one and two of the three parcels of land sit either side of the A6.

The catalyst for more rewilding sites?

Aerial shots of the land (images: Ian Drummond),

The council's site is about 133 acres - or about 79 football pitches - but council leader Phil Knowles hopes this is just the start. He said hundreds more acres could be opened up in time. One interesting note is the the Market Harborough and Bowdens Charity own land of a similar size to the west of the new site and it is considering using it for a rewilding project, so that could form an 'arch' of nature sites north of Market Harborough, connecting the Grand Union Canal and the River Welland. Bringing the waterways together is a key part of the overall plan. In addition, the nearby James Adler Reserve and Great Bowden Borrowpit – a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) – could both be connected by the plans.

What happens next?

Now HDC has officially bought the site, the door is now open for suggestions. The council is working closely with groups such as Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust to encourage volunteer groups to come forward. Groups and people who are interested in getting involved in the Market Harborough Rewilding Project can email: [email protected] The council is also now considering declaring a nature emergency to ensure that rewilding and nature recovery are embedded into the day-to-day thinking and work of council services. A report will be brought before councillors in the coming months.