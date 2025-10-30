Plans for 130 homes emerge close to proposed Lidl in the north of the Harborough district

The proposed site (image: Google Earth).

More than 100 homes have been earmarked close to where a new Lidl could be built in the north of the Harborough district.

In all, applicant Chloe French wants to build 130 new homes on land east of Zouche Way in Bushby. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) screening request – an application to determine if the proposal will have a significant environmental impact – has been sent to Harborough District Council (HDC).

If significant impact from the scheme is determined, a full EIA will be required before a full planning application is submitted to officials.

The proposal, in its current outline request form, is for up to 130 homes in principle. Public open space, sustainable drainage system and associated infrastructure are also proposed for the site area which is approximately 6.9 acres in size and described in documents as two fields in a figure of eight shape.

The land, east of Zouche Way, is north of the A47 (Uppingham Road), while to the west of the proposed site is the recently completed Bushby Fields development.

The 130 homes would sit close to a proposed Lidl store in the area too, with that plan currently being considered by HDC. The supermarket’s plan has proved controversial, with 51 objections lodged against the application but 29 have been sent in support. Many of the objections relate to the increase in traffic and the building being out of character for the area.

The homes and the Lidl are not the only proposals for the area either, with others including an outline application for 100 homes on land At Covert Lane in Scraptoft, an outline application for 200 homes on land at Beeby Road in Scraptoft, and an EIA for a development of 950 homes, new accesses, and a primary school with early years provision on land south of Covert Lane, Scraptoft.

No decisions have been made on these applications.