Over 6,000 hedgerow whips are to be planted at the Gliding Centre at Husbands Bosworth in the New Year.

The eco move is going ahead as the British Gliding Association (BGA) backs Natural England’s Countryside Stewardship Initiative to promote airfields as part of the UK’s functional ecological network.

The Gliding Centre fully supports the British Gliding Association’s blueprint.

The club is planting 1,345 yards of hedgerow made up of 6,075 whips along the southern boundary of the airfield by the Sibbertoft Road.

The Gliding Centre is being supported by Harborough Woodland Community Volunteers under their Natural Flood Management scheme.

The set-up’s project is also being backed by Leicestershire County Council and Harborough District Council.

“As well as assisting in reducing the potential flooding in the area the hedge will over time support a wide range of small mammals, birds, amphibians and insects contributing to the diversity of species in the county, which has the second-lowest woodland cover in the UK,” said the Gliding Centre.

“The hedgerow will also be more attractive than the existing post and wire fence.

“It will be trimmed annually to allow the public to continue to view the gliders from the roadway.

“The hedgerow plants absorb CO2 while growing - and over time will contribute to offsetting some of the CO2 emissions associated with the sport (which are already lower than many forms of aviation).”

Harborough Woodland Community Volunteers will carry out the ambitious planting scheme from Friday January 7 - Sunday January 9.

To help plant please book your place through: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tree-planting-event-7-8-9th-of-january-2022-tickets-225794115277Please also visit Harborough Woodland’s website as they are planting over 10,000 free trees this winter over a very large area of South Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.