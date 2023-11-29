Co-managing director Scott Slater said: “This is a really exciting day for us as a brand, to continue to grow the Kesseler name and to open a wonderful showroom in this vibrant community.”

Owner of the Kesseler Market Harborough franchise, Paul Petrie, added “It is so fantastic to have joined the Kesseler brand. We pride ourselves on giving our clients brilliant service, wanting to delight them at every single stage in the process of their kitchen project. We can’t wait to welcome residents from Market Harborough but also the surrounding areas around Leicestershire to the showroom to see our displays and learn more about Kesseler and this product.”