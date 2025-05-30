Nearby landowners express interest in joining ambitious council-led rewilding project north of Harborough

A number of local landowners from adjacent plots have come forward to express an interest in joining an ambitious district council-led rewilding project to the north of Market Harborough.

A recent meeting between Harborough District Council and national public body Natural England to share details of the 130-acre land purchase was a catalyst for a number of landowners coming forward to join the council in its ambition to create, at scale, a publicly accessible open space where nature recovery and rewilding are prioritised.

The land to the north of Market Harborough, which may also provide some expansion space for the council’s planned waste depot, has been described as having the potential - when added to adjoining partner-owned land - to cover an area of over 500 acres.

AI images of how the council would like the rewilding sites to look like. (Images: Harborough District Council).

Cllr Phil Knowles, leader of Harborough District Council said: “It was a really positive meeting and site tour with Natural England who have offered their full support to the council and Leicestershire & Rutland Wildlife Trust in helping us to progress our plans. A number of actions were agreed around potential funding sources and alignment to national priorities and initiatives. Everyone we have met has been blown away by our investment and our ambition - words like unprecedented, inspirational and excellent place leadership are being used.

“We also have a long list of volunteers who have come forward and we hope to be creating opportunities for their involvement soon. Our next step is to appoint a project officer through the Leicestershire & Rutland Wildlife Trust who will be based in our community engagement team and start to drive an initial set of key actions.”

Phil Hukin, Natural England senior manager - Leicestershire and Rutland, said: “Natural England is delighted to support Harborough District Council and its partners in this ambitious initiative, which aligns with our commitment to build partnerships for nature’s recovery and improve access to nature-rich spaces for local communities.

“We look forward to seeing this project develop into a significant site for both wildlife and people."

Groups and people who are interested in getting involved in the Market Harborough Rewilding Project can email: [email protected]