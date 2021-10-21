MP calls for rail chiefs to transform derelict land around Market Haborough station

Station land.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien is calling on Network Rail chiefs to transform derelict land around Market Harborough railway station.

The town’s MP said that part of the ugly eyesore by the busy station on St Mary’s Road has “degenerated into an unsightly mess full of weeds and shrubs”.

“The new bigger car park and the cycle hub for commuters and travellers are very welcome.

“But when the station was redone two emergency exits from the station were created.

“They have degenerated into an unsightly mess full of weeds and shrubs growing up through the gravel.

“Because they are locked they can't even be used as exits,” said Neil.

“Network Rail have also kept a bit of land on which they have dumped some tatty old portacabins.

“Meanwhile, the old car park is just empty, even though the pick-up point at the front of the station is very congested because there are temporary loos on there.

"For such a nice town this is a really disappointing gateway.

“And in a place where we are all keen to see brownfield land used in preference to green fields, it seems a shame for the land to be just wasted like this,” said the Conservative MP.

“I am seeking a meeting with officials from the railway to try and find a better solution."

Gary Walsh, Route Director for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “We want to thank passengers and people in the community for their patience whilst vital improvements are carried out in and around Market Harborough station.

“The new car park created an additional 200 spaces for passengers. “Since the old car park closed, an existing compound - which holds signalling equipment and is essential for the railway to run safely - has become more visible,” admitted Gary.

“A temporary compound has also been put in place ahead of electrification work as part of a major upgrade to bring faster, more reliable services for passengers travelling on the Midland Main Line.