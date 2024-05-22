Meeting to be held with local businesses ahead of Festival of Light and Life at Harborough Showground

Image of last year's event by Clive Mason

A meeting is set to be held with local businesses, ahead of the return of the Festival of Light and Life at Harborough Showground.

As we have previously reported, the event will take place on the edge of town for the second time from July 20 to 26.

Last year the event was attended by hundreds of travellers who took part in the likes of bible study, gospel music prayer and song. It went ahead despite concerns over potential issues including anti-social behaviour, traffic congestion and waste.

The fears were based on a previous event in Rutland in 2021 after which more than 100 complaints were made to police.

Last year, a number of pubs and businesses decided to shut their doors in case similar issues would resurface. However, a report from Harborough District Council said no incidents of anti-social behaviour had been reported – although some businesses said they had experienced encounters but not reported them to police because it was ‘pointless’.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien has already expressed his concerns about the event returning to the area – but organisers said his comments are unfair and shocking.

And ahead of the event Harborough District Council is inviting businesses to a meeting to discuss any questions with council leader Phil Knowles along with representatives from Leicestershire County Council, Leicestershire Police, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue, the event organisers and Market Harborough Showground. It will be held from 5.15pm on Thursday June 6 at The Symington Building.

The authority says the Light and Life event will be on private land, with private event management, and no licenses or permissions are required to be applied for or granted by the council.

Council leader Phil Knowles said: “Despite this event being a private event, it’s important that local businesses have the opportunity to meet with the organisers and representatives from public agencies to find out more about the event, raise any questions they have and make preparations for the increase in numbers of people in the local area.”