Backlash against Harborough MP's criticism of traveller event in Harborough - but MP says he stands by his comments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien has received backlash for his criticism over the return of a traveller event to Harborough - but the MP says he stands by his comments.

The Light and Life festival is set to take place for a second time at Harborough Showground, from July 20 to 26, which Mr O'Brien described as a 'disaster'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many people took to social media to criticise his remarks, which also included a line that businesses were 'forced to close' - something many people dispute.

Last year's festival. Image: Clive Mason

But Mr Brien says he has met with some businesses - and, in his words, they are ‘dreading’ the return of the event.

Prior to the 2023 festival, fears were raised after a previous event in Rutland caused over 100 complaints.

Some businesses were rumoured to close for the following six-day festival in Harborough, to which traveller families across the county attended, to avoid similar issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But James Webb, director of Leicestershire’s Agricultural Society, which holds the lease on the 90-acre Showground site, and Harborough District Council, have pointed out traders were not advised to close by any authorities and any that did, chose to do so.

Mr O'Brien met with around 20 businesses.

Mr Webb called the MP’s comments ‘shocking’, adding social media comments about this year’s event were ‘very positive’.

He added that police did not receive any reports of crime and agreed it was ‘exceptionally well managed and run’.

However, last week, Mr O’Brien met with some 20 businesses – who did not want to be identified – concerned by the festival’s return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Last year very large numbers of local businesses felt forced to close, and many pubs were concerned about the security of their staff. Large numbers of other businesses lost money even if they did not shut and the town was like a ghost town.

“The council and the showground take a “we know best” attitude to this, but the people who actually know what it is like running pubs and other businesses are best placed to know what it is really like.

"It is clear many local businesses are dreading this happening, and becoming a regular event. I think the showground and the council should think again about their support for this event.”

While the council has confirmed it does not have the power to refuse the event, which is private and non-licensable, leader Phil Knowles - who did not attend the MP’s meeting - told the Mail he would meet any concerned businesses ahead of the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on last year’s event, Mr Webb said the only mistake, according to feedback from businesses, was they needed more warning prior to the event.

He explained last year’s date was not given in advance in case visitors arrived to town early, but this year residents and traders have plenty of warning.

He added that a designated litter picking team and road sweepers would be on hand.

However, unconvinced by their arguments, Mr O’Brien launched a petition to stop the festival which gained some 200 signatures. But the petition, condemned by the Romani and traveller community, has been paused for review by Change.org