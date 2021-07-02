Investigators carry out forensic search on a huge pile of rubbish dumped in the Harborough district - and have found crucial clues to track down the fly-tippers

Council investigators are hot on the heels of fly-tippers who have dumped a huge pile of rubbish in a picturesque Harborough village.

The rubbish was piled up in a tranquil countryside lane on Station Road, Newton Harcourt, and includes building waste, cardboard boxes, broken old chairs and large plastic containers.

Specialist environmental crime officers hunting the offenders have found crucial clues in the tip after carrying out a forensic search of the scene.

This rubbish was piled up in a tranquil countryside lane on Station Road, Newton Harcourt, and includes building waste, cardboard boxes, broken old chairs and large plastic containers.

“Traceable evidence was found amongst the household waste and this will be investigated,” said Harborough District Council.