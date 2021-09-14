Harborough set to go green as campaigners back a huge national effort to stop climate change

Tens of thousands of people across the UK are preparing to organise festivals and events throughout the UK.

Harborough is about to go green as campaigners back a huge national effort to stop climate change and save the planet.

People across the district are acting to highlight the need for urgent action ahead of COP26 (the United Nations Climate talks) later this year in Glasgow.

The new action-packed eco drive will start on Saturday September 18 and be staged until Sunday September 26.

“This week will be a celebration of sustainability in Harborough District and an opportunity to see how residents can include more sustainable activities in their daily lives,” said a Sustainable Harborough Community spokeswoman.

“The week will include a launch stall at the Volunteers fair on The Square in Market Harborough on Saturday, a poster trail challenge and a full week of events at the EcoVillage on St Mary's Road.

“There will also be a ChairArt exhibition in St Mary's Place and a Climate Emergency Question Time evening at the Methodist Church.

“And on Saturday September 25 there will be a Great Big Green Saturday on The Square with stalls and live music from 10am-5pm.”