Great Glen Crematorium launches eco-friendly burial ground

The natural burial ground will offer more choice.

A new natural burial ground at Great Glen Crematorium will allow people to have more eco-friendly funerals.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The area, which opened on Thursday (May 1), will not contain granite headstones – and involve the use of biodegradable coffins made from environmentally-friendly materials.

Crematorium manager Marc Palmer said: “Natural burial grounds are the fitting choice for those who value sustainability, simplicity and a deep connection with nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our natural burial ground is located next to a protected area which is a habitat to Great Crested Newts, ensuring it will remain as a treasured green space for many years to come.”

Simple slate memorial plaques on a wooden stake will be used to mark graves. This approach will support the preservation of the environment and ensure the area remains safe for local wildlife.

For more information about the new natural burial ground at Great Glen Crematorium, or to find out about other services available, visit www.greatglencrem.co.uk.