Going green: Tips and tricks on how to keep pets cool in this heat while you're at work

​We’ve just had our third heat wave this year and the Met Office are constantly announcing record breaking temperatures and sunshine hours so the UK is getting warmer.

All pet parents know just how precious our furry little friends are but in this heat it’s not just humans that struggle. All animals need to keep cool, by staying in the shade and having plenty of water to drink and food with high water content.

The right food will depend on which pet animal you have but rabbits and guinea pigs will love cucumber and cats and dogs will gobble down wet food. Fans are an excellent idea to encourage evaporation.

Another option is a bowl of ice carefully placed in front of a fan to produce cool air for a few pennies, rather than expensive air conditioning. There are cooling blankets you can buy but a DIY ‘free’ version is a wet towel that you keep cool by running regularly under cold water.

If you are out for a long period, it’s worth having a friend pop in to check your animals are okay.

If your dog sitter is used to walking your dog during the day, it’s probably too hot to do this during a heat wave. Pavements can become incredibly hot in the sun and retain heat.

If you put your hand on the path and after 30 seconds, you want to remove your hand then it’s too hot for little paws to walk on. Some people buy dog boots but it’s always better to be safe than sorry and if you do buy boots then make sure they fit their paws well.

Smaller dogs are much closer to the ground so absorb more of the heat, as do dogs with black or dark coats. Dogs can’t sweat so they loose heat by panting.

Unfortunately, breeds such as bull dogs, pugs and Shih Tzus, with ‘squished’ or flat faces find it much harder for them to regulate their temperatures in this weather compared to dogs with longer snouts so take extra care of them on hot sunny days.

Walking in nature, such as forests can feel several degrees cooler so this will be more comfortable for pets and people. But be careful of dogs jumping into rivers or lakes. The lack of rain this year has meant lower water levels in streams and reservoirs.

Dangerous algal blooms are more common due to the sunshine encouraging growth through photosynthesis.

Never leave your pets in the car, caravans or conservatories even for a short period as the glass windows mean the air will soon become unbearably hot, even with a small window open for ventilation.

Other tips for pets include keeping coats mat free, so grooming is essential for all furry friends to encourage air-flow, particularly for long- haired species.

As weather records keep being smashed, we urgently need to transition to clean, green energy. Finally, if your pet doesn’t look well try and cool them using tepid water in your bath or shower or call your vet. None of us are used to this heat so sadly we have to find ways to adapt.

Celebrity spot

Tanya Steele, chief executive at WWF said: “It’s time to protect what matters most: our nature, our health, our communities and our future.

"Millions of people across the country care deeply about the future of our planet.

“People want strong leadership and bold, urgent action to restore nature and tackle climate change.”

Green swap

Instead of buying new books this summer, visit local libraries, charity stores or World of Books online.

Climate activists urge politicians to turn down the heat

​​Is there anything more iconic than the aerial view taken over the White Cliffs of Dover in Kent – the county know as the garden of England?

Yet we have all seen this summer our green and pleasant land turn brown and a record level of wildfires scorching the earth due to drought and uncomfortable heatwaves.

That’s why so many people turned up in Parliament to ask politicians to do more to stop pollution and address climate change on the July 9.

Thousands of people from every nation and region across the UK travelled to Westminster for the biggest mass lobby of the decade, calling on over 300 MPs to urgently act to protect their communities, restore nature and secure a safer future for everyone.

Organised by The Climate Coalition, a network of over 120 organisations representing more than 22 million people, the event came amid growing concern about our preparedness for climate impacts, following severe flooding and heatwaves this year. Citizens asked MPs to commit to:

1. Deliver vital funding to communities hit hardest by climate change.

2. Restore nature to create a safer and healthier future.

3. Back UK jobs and secure a greener, fairer future for all.

And they’re not alone as new polling reveals that the overwhelming majority are concerned with:

1. 81 per cent are worried about future generations – their children and grandchildren.

2. 75 per cent of people are concerned about the impact of climate change on the UK.

3. 69 per cent are worried about the impact on the most vulnerable and hardest hit communities globally.

Knowing that a picture paints a thousand words, the Climate Coalition lit up the white cliffs of Dover to provide a visual symbol of the scale of public support, illuminated with a giant mosaic green heart, created from more than 1,500 photos submitted by people across the UK.

The People’s Picture, as it’s called, captures what people love and want to protect, from family and food to forests and faith. Projected on one of Britain’s most iconic natural landmarks visibly impacted by climate change, the image represents the breadth, unity and hope of a country ready for change.

Leading lights from the entertainment, food, literary and sporting worlds joined the project. Showing their support, were Actors: Adjoa Andoh, Adrian Lester, Aggy K.

Adams, Amanda Abbington, Bella Ramsey, Bonnie Wright, Brian Cox, David Gyasi, David Harewood, Fehinti Balogun, Matthew Rhys and Stephen Fry; Broadcasters: Amanda Lamb, Ben Fogle, Jim Chapman, Kate Lawler and Konnie Huq; Comedians: Nish Kumar, Shazia Mirza and Stuart Goldsmith; Chefs: Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Ken Hom and Levi Roots; Writers and Poets: Sir Ben Okri, Hollie McNish, Isabella Tree and Mark Haddon.

Also, professional footballers: Dan Bentley and Tom Davies; and environmental activists: Dominique Palmer, Laura Young and Satish Kumar. The message was clear to politicians: lead the transition to a greener, fairer UK now, before it’s too late.

Fact or fiction

New homes use up to 7.5 times more gas imports in 2025, compared to if zero carbon homes policy went ahead as planned.

FACT.

True – housing developers lobbied successfully against higher energy efficiency standards, low carbon heating and solar panels.