Gardens across Sibbertoft will open to the public to raise money for village peace garden
On Sunday June 30 some 14 gardens from cottages to manor houses will open between 11am and 5pm.
The event is being held to raise money to renovate a piece of land gifted to the village by late resident Ken Jarman.
A spokesman for the open garden event said: “A true outdoorsman, Mr Jarman bequeathed the land to villagers, with the planned peace garden design ensuring accessibility to all, with disabled access pathways, seating and extensive planting, creating a space that it is hoped will become a haven of relaxation and peace for all to enjoy.”
There will be refreshments available including cream teas and light lunches, along with a competition for children to find garden gnomes. The village park which includes a large wooden pirate ship will also be open.
Entry is £4 per person (under 16s free). Parking is free.