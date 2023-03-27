Fly-tipping heap in Harborough becomes a 'gruesome mess' as more is added to it, says dog walker

More rubbish has been dumped at the site.

Fly-tipping which was reported more than a month ago has still not been cleared – and more items have been dumped to create a ‘gruesome mess’.

A dog walker discovered the heap of rubbish on rural land Market Harborough towards the end of February.

And he said instead of the rubbish being removed, more has been dumped in the same location.

The spot, off the main A4304, is almost the same as where five mattresses were dumped, reported on by the Mail in 2020.

The man said: “Far from being cleared up, this fly-tip has got worse over the weeks. It’s a gruesome mess.”

When the Mail reported on the heap of rubbish discovered at the end of Feburary it included unwanted items from a shovel, a kid’s pop-up tent to carpets, a dog bowl and food waste. The items buried under greenery and chopped up trees.

But the man says even more has been added to it.

He said: “What looks like a broken bath, a stack of big plastic containers and more bags of rubbish have been dumped there now too – what are the council and landowner doing about it?”

Harborough District Council says it is aware and trying to resolve the issue.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of this fly-tipping issue which was reported several weeks ago. The council has contacted the landowner to request the removal of the waste items.”

If caught, fly-tippers will be automatically fined £300 by the council. If prosecuted, perpetrators could face up to five years in jail, an unlimited fine or both.