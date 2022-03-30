Fly-tippers dump rubbish on Harborough’s A6 bypass – just days after it was cleaned up

Fly-tippers have dumped a load of rubbish on Market Harborough’s A6 bypass – just days after it was cleaned up.

The litter louts have struck in a layby on the Kettering side of the McDonald’s roundabout on the busy route.

They have piled up household waste and takeaway junk over the last few days.

The offenders have today been slammed by Cllr Phil Knowles as he branded the eco-crime “totally intolerable”.

Cllr Knowles, who leads the Liberal Democrats on Harborough District Council, told the Harborough Mail today: “This sort of outrageous offence makes me furious.

“It is wholly inexcusable.

“I was tipped off about this latest incident by a very angry local resident.

“How and why do these fools think they have got the right to tip their rubbish where ever they like?

“How would they like it if we turned up one day and brazenly dumped our domestic waste in their front gardens?

“I seriously doubt that they’d be very impressed.

“But they think it’s OK to go out and deliberately destroy our beautiful local countryside,” declared Cllr Knowles.

“This stretch of the town’s A6 bypass was exhaustively swept and cleaned up just a few weeks ago by South Leicestershire Litter Wombles.

“These brilliant volunteers from all over our area gave up their own time on a weekend as they picked up about 100 bin bags of junk on one Sunday alone.

“And now these idiots have gone back out and strewn around even more repugnant rubbish along that busy road.

“It beggars belief.

“And it’s a massive slap in the face for those fantastic litter pickers who work their socks off to try to keep Harborough district tidy,” said the veteran Great Bowden ward councillor.

“I’ve asked the council to look into putting up signs warning people not to dump their waste.

“It’s only 10 minutes from the tip in Market Harborough for goodness sake.

“So drive to the tip and do the right thing by dumping your rubbish there.

“The council should also investigate setting up new CCTV security cameras to catch the culprits.

“As I’ve said many times – there is no planet B.

“We have only one planet and we’ve got to look after our earth as well as we can,” said Cllr Knowles.

“We are lucky enough to live in some of the most glorious countryside anywhere in the country.

“So do not go out to wreck our towns, villages and environment in Harborough by fly-tipping your horrible rubbish.

“This sort of waste also poses a serious threat to wildlife – so don’t do it.”

Warning people again that fly-tippers will be punished, Cllr Jonathan Bateman, Harborough council’s Cabinet lead for environment services, said: “We would remind people that fly-tipping is not tolerated in this district and we can fine people £400, or more, if caught.