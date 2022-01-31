Fly-tippers dump over 30 worn-out tyres on the edge of Harborough

Fly-tippers have dumped over 30 worn-out tyres on the edge of Market Harborough.

The culprits have piled up the tyres in a lay-by near to the McDonald’s roundabout by the main A6 Leicester road.

Cllr Phil Knowles has now alerted Harborough District Council’s environmental crime team after spotting the “dangerous” rubbish.

Fly-tippers have dumped over 30 worn-out tyres on the edge of Market Harborough.

The council is now acting to remove the tyres as officers launch an investigation into the incident.

“Fly-tipping is a vile, disgusting practice," said Cllr Knowles, who leads the Liberal Democrats on Harborough council.

“It’s a total eyesore, it’s expensive to clean up and it’s dangerous.

“Stacking up over 30 tyres on the outskirts of Market Harborough is a crime against the environment and our beautiful countryside.

“I’m appealing to anyone who knows who did this or has any information about this offence to contact the council straight away.”

This afternoon Cllr Jonathan Bateman, Harborough council’s Cabinet lead on environment and waste, said: “Fly-tipping such as this is totally unacceptable - and we will be removing these tyres and we are launching an investigation.