Eco-crime officers step up patrols across Harborough today (Wednesday)

Eco-crime officers are out staging more patrols across Harborough today (Wednesday) as they step up efforts to keep the district clean.

The district council’s teams are out in their distinctive environmental crime unit vehicles cracking down on roadside rubbish and litterbug motorists.

They have been patrolling the busy A47 in the north of Harborough district as well as checking out the A6 Market Harborough to Leicester route.

“We're out again today on the A47 road from Thurnby to East Norton, and the A6 from Great Glen to Kibworth, checking verges & talking to drivers as part of our ongoing layby litter campaign,” said the council this afternoon.

“Great to see laybys looking clean and green and litter-free.”

Harborough council launched an initiative in the summer to clamp down on drivers and their passengers throwing and scattering rubbish across the district.

The local authority teamed up with Lutterworth Town Council, Magna Park owners GLP and other neighbouring councils to enforce the clampdown on litter.