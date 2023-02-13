Council receives £63K boost to make net zero in Leicestershire a reality

The boost will allow the council to formulate more detailed plans.

Leicestershire County Council has been awarded £63,000 to make its net zero plans a reality across the county.

The funding boost has come from national innovation agency, Innovate UK, and will allow the council and its partners to develop detailed plans to deliver the net zero target by 2045.

Leicestershire is among 31 places to receive the Net Zero Living Programme funding – and is also in with a chance of taking the project forward to phase 2, which will see six of those 31 places awarded £5 million to deliver their net zero plans.

The county project is named Leicestershire CAN (Collaboration to Accelerate Net Zero), and is a partnership led by the county council working with expert national consultancy the Energy Systems Catapult, and local community delivery specialists Green Fox Community Energy Co-operative. The project will also work alongside the county’s district and borough councils, Leicester City Council and the Leicester and Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership (LLEP).

Cllr Blake Pain, cabinet member for the environment and the green agenda, said: “Innovate UK is a prestigious organisation, and it is a major achievement for us to secure this funding in what is a very competitive process.

"The funding is awarded to projects which lead the way in the net zero field, so for us to be recognised and rewarded in this way highlights the value of our net zero plans and shows that we are serious about making them a reality.

“Our Net Zero Strategy and Action Plan was approved by full council at the end of last year, and this funding now allows us to take it to the next level, by developing a model to allow all partners to work together and remove the barriers to delivery of our net zero aims.”