'Bad parking' means some Harborough residents have not had their bins emptied for a month

Residents have hit out at bins not being emptied

Angry residents say their bins have not been collected for up to a month.

People living on East Street and Highfield Street in Market Harborough say their blue and black bins are regularly not emptied due to cars obstructing bin lorries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christina Hill, speaking on behalf of local residents, said: “As a council tax payer I am constantly disappointed as mine and other residents’ bins are permanently missed due to bin lorries being obstructed.

“When the bin is missed it is not emptied until the next collection day which is another two weeks’ wait. This means my bin and other residents bins are not being emptied for a month.”

Harborough District Council says the issue is down to inconsiderate parking which means the contractor cannot safely manoeuvre in and out of the street. It also says if bins cannot be collected on the specified day the contractor will return on an another to dispose of the rubbish.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service previously informed residents about parking in the area and the council has sent letters to homeowners reminding them on considerate parking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A council spokesman told the Mail: “If our contractor is unable to complete collections due to access issues, they will always return at alternative dates and times until the collections are complete. We have not identified any missed collections taking one month to return.

“Residents have also asked about double yellow lines being implemented in this location. However, this is a matter for Leicestershire County Council and therefore they have been redirected. If there were parking restrictions granted here, our parking enforcement officers could take appropriate action - until such time that these are in place, our parking enforcement team cannot take any action.

“We are also looking at a joint initiative with the emergency services as the problematic parking in this location may also prohibit their access.

“We are currently trying everything we can to try and allow collections to run as normal. It is important to note this issue is intermittent and does not occur all the time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement