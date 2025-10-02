Two motorbike riders left with broken bones after crash near Harborough

By News Reporter
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 10:15 BST
Two motorbike riders were seriously injured after a crash near Market Harborough.

Medics were on the scene on the B6047 near to East Langton yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) to help the injured riders.

Harborough Police said: "Literally minutes after our arrival (we happened to be passing and arrived minutes after it happened) we were fortunate and lucky to be joined by the crew from this car.

"This consisted of two doctors and a paramedic. These guys volunteer their time as well as conducting their very demanding 'day' jobs.

Off-duty doctors and paramedic were able to get to the scene on the B6047 near to East Langton yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) to help with the injured riders - much to the praise of the police officers. (Photo: Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police).placeholder image
"The car started from Nottingham and attended our incident from Loughborough.

"Due to their skill set our injured party with a broken humerus bone was administered morphine and given an enhanced level of care making our job a lot easier at the scene."

"Big thanks and total respect to this crew for everything they are doing for us and you guys in our moments of need."

