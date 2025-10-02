Two motorbike riders left with broken bones after crash near Harborough
Medics were on the scene on the B6047 near to East Langton yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) to help the injured riders.
Harborough Police said: "Literally minutes after our arrival (we happened to be passing and arrived minutes after it happened) we were fortunate and lucky to be joined by the crew from this car.
"This consisted of two doctors and a paramedic. These guys volunteer their time as well as conducting their very demanding 'day' jobs.
"The car started from Nottingham and attended our incident from Loughborough.
"Due to their skill set our injured party with a broken humerus bone was administered morphine and given an enhanced level of care making our job a lot easier at the scene."
"Big thanks and total respect to this crew for everything they are doing for us and you guys in our moments of need."