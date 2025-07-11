Two men arrested following crash near Harborough - one person seriously injured

By News Reporter
Published 11th Jul 2025, 12:59 BST
A two men have been arrested following a crash near Market Harborough that has left one person with serious injuries.

Police said a grey Mitsubishi Lancer left the road and hit a tree as it was driving on the A5199 Welford Road near Husbands Bosworth.

One of the three occupants was taken to hospital, where he is continuing to receive treatment for injuries that are believed to be life-changing.

Another man was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening or life-changing and has since been discharged.

A 25-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and possession of cannabis with intent to supply and a 34-year-old man was arrested in suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. They have both been released under investigation.

The incident happened at about 5.15pm on Tuesday July 8. The vehicle was travelling towards Welford.

Detective Sergeant Mike Steer said police are appealing for information. Call 101.

He added: “Alternatively, if you have a dashcam please check your device as it may have captured something related to this incident.”

You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/making-a-road-traffic-incident-report/ and quoting reference 25*399244. Alternatively call 101.

