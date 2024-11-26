Three flood warnings are still in place in the Harborough area
The water levels now seem to be under control but the Environment Agency has kept three warnings in place.
They are:
- Great Easton Brook in Great Easton including properties near the river on Brook Lane, Barnsdale, Banbury Lane, and Caldecott Road.
- River Jordan in Braybrooke and Little Bowden, including properties near the river on Newland Street in Braybrooke, and the area around Scotland Road and Rectory Lane in Little Bowden.
- Clipston including Kelmarsh Road.
In neighbouring Northamptonshire, many flood warnings are still in place - as well as a severe warning on the River Nene at Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks, where there is a risk to life.
As we previously reported, residents in Little Bowden were evacuated on Sunday night after River Jordan burst its banks.
The river rose to a record level of 1.8m as the area was pounded by heavy rain.
Crews from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service arrived to help evacuate five residents from the village.
Today many fields in the Welland valley remain flooded.