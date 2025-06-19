Pub company fined after woman dies from fall in pub near Harborough

A pub company has been fined £240,000 after a woman died after falling down the stairs of a pub near Market Harborough.

Julie Hyatt, 57, died from her injuries in hospital on 26 May 2023, after falling into a basement cellar through a door, which should have been locked, at The Langton Arms in Church Langton on May 14, 2023.

Harborough District Council (HDC) prosecuted Redcat Retail Pubs Ltd, the pub company which owns The Langton Arms, for failing to comply with health and safety legislation.

A HDC spokesperson said: "After an extensive investigation the council concluded that the business had not assessed the risk to the health and safety of its employees or members of the public. There was no risk assessment in place to cover the access into the basement cellar.

"The council has a duty to ensure that licensed premises comply with statutory requirements and can take appropriate enforcement action if required."

At Leicester Magistrates Court today (Thursday June 19), Redcat Retail Pubs Ltd pleaded guilty to one count of breaching section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

A judge ordered the business to pay £240,000, a victim surcharge of £2,000 and £43,633.06 in legal costs.

Cat Hartley, director of communities and Wellbeing at Harborough District Council, said: “Firstly, we offer our sincere condolences to Mr Hyatt and all of Mrs Hyatt’s family and friends.

“This was a serious breach of health and safety, which regrettably resulted in Mrs Hyatt losing her life. We have worked tirelessly on this investigation to ensure justice for the family.

“All businesses have a legal duty to their customers to ensure the conditions in their premises meet rigorous safety standards. We hope this prosecution sends out a strong message that businesses which fall significantly short of this standard will be brought before the courts.

"Residents and visitors to Harborough district should expect to be safe when they are enjoying any of our licensed hospitality premises."

We have approached Redcat Retail Pubs Ltd for comment.