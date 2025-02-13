Police make fresh appeal for infomation after cyclist was injured in Harborough

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Feb 2025, 12:23 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses
A fresh appeal has been made by police after a cyclist was injured in a crash in Harborough.

Officers were called to the scene, on the B6047 Harborough Road, just before 10.15pm last Wednesday (February 5) following a report a grey Volkswagen Passat had collided with a pushbike.

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. No-one was arrested.

Leicestershire Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

PC Ryan Buckland, from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU), said: “I’d like to speak to anyone who has information about this incident but who has not yet spoken to police.

“I’d like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or either vehicle beforehand – or who has dashcam footage of the incident. Anything you can provide could help.”

You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/making-a-road-traffic-incident-report/ and quoting reference 25*72874.

