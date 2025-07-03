Police appealing for public help to find missing woman from Hallaton area
Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a woman missing from her address in the Hallaton area.
Jayne Galloway, who is 61 years old, was reported missing at around 12.30am on Wednesday July 2.
Harborough Police said: "Jayne is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall and has medium length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and jeans.
"Jayne’s family and officers are extremely concerned for her welfare and active enquiries are ongoing to locate her.
"If anyone has seen Jayne or knows where she may be is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 11 of 2 July."