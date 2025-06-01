A motorcyclist has died after a crash near Market Harborough.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision happened on Saturday May 31 at 2.20pm and involved a car – a grey VW Passat – and a motorcyclist riding a yellow and black Yamaha motorbike.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 40s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 46-year-old man, from Leicester, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released on police bail while enquiries continue to be carried out.

Police are appealing for information.

The collision happened on the A6, between the Harborough Road roundabout and Langton Road. The car was travelling north, towards the city, with the motorbike travelling in the opposite direction.

DC Anna Andrew from SCIU is the officer in the case, and police are keen to speak to people with information about the incident. She said: “I’d like to speak to anyone who was in the area of the A6 Harborough yesterday afternoon (May 31) and who may have seen these two vehicles prior to the collision.

“We are working to piece together the movement of both vehicles to understand how this collision happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you had any dashcam footage that may show these two vehicles, then please get in touch.

“We are aware there were motorists at the scene who left prior to police arrival who may have key information to provide. This included a white coloured van.

“Any information may help our investigation.”

Any information can be submitted online - https://leicspolice.link/SKHFi or by calling 101, quoting incident number 413 of 31 May.