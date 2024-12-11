Man who died in crash on A6 near Kibworth has been named

A man who died following a fatal collision on the A6 near Kibworth has been named.

Chiranjeevi Panguluri, 32, was the passenger in a grey Mazda 3 Tamura, which was travelling county bound from Leicester towards Market Harborough, before leaving the road and coming to rest in a ditch.

The collision was reported just after 5.45am yesterday (Tuesday December 10).

Mr Panguluri, from Leicester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Three other passengers, one woman and two men, in the vehicle and the driver were all taken to hospital. Two passengers remain in hospital with serious injuries which have been described as not life threatening.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and has since been released on police bail.

Officers remain keen to speak to anyone who may have been travelling along the A6 on Tuesday morning and witnessed the collision.

They would also like people to check whether they have captured any footage on dash cam equipment.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact 101 or via http://leicspolice.link/CD8J0, quoting incident 74 of 10 December.