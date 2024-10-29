Firefighters called to huge blaze at derelict building in Northamptonshire village

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 29th Oct 2024, 11:03 BST
A number of firefighters and eight engines were called to a huge blaze at a derelict building in a Northamptonshire village.

The fire took hold of a derelict building in Haselbech Road in Kelmarsh at around 4am on Monday (October 28).

The road was closed while firefighters used water jets to bring the flames under control.

Thankfully, no casualties have been reported and an investigation into the cause is underway.

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a derelict building in Kelmarsh. Photo: Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service.placeholder image
Firefighters tackled a blaze at a derelict building in Kelmarsh. Photo: Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called just after 4am [on Monday October 28] to reports of a fire at a derelict building in Haselbech Road in Kelmarsh.

“The road was closed while eight appliances were dealing with the fire at the height of the incident.

"Crews used water jets to bring flames under control and stop it from spreading to adjacent properties.”

Some firefighters remained on scene for most of Monday as the fire continued in hotspots throughout and was being dampened down until last night.

