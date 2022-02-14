Driver dies after van veers off road and crashes into brook in the Harborough district

A driver has died after his van veered off the road and crashed into a brook in Great Glen last night (Sunday).

He died at the scene and a woman passenger was seriously injured in the crash involving the Ford Transit panel van at 9.45pm last night.

The single-vehicle accident happened on London Road, Great Glen, said Leicestershire Police this afternoon.

The woman casualty was rushed to the Queen’s Medical Centre at Nottingham with serious injuries, said police.

Her condition is today said to be “critical but stable”.

The motorist was driving along London Road towards Glen Gorse roundabout on the A6 when the crash happened.

Police are today appealing for any eye-witnesses or anyone with any dashcam footage of the crash to contact investigating officer Det Con Charlotte Wright urgently.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the vehicle beforehand is asked to get in touch.

“Also, if anyone was driving in the area around the time of the incident and has video recording equipment installed in their vehicles they are asked to check for any footage which may assist with the investigation,” said police.