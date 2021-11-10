Driver dies after falling ill at the wheel and veering off a busy road near Harborough

The driver went off the road into the car park at the Archway Health and Wellbeing Centre at the bottom of Lubenham Hill.

A driver has died after he fell ill at the wheel before he veered off a busy road into a health hub car park on the edge of Market Harborough.

The man, who hasn’t been named, suddenly left the A4304 road linking Market Harborough to Lubenham just before 4.20pm yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

The driver crashed into a car parked on the site during the incident, damaging the vehicle, said Leicestershire Police this afternoon.

The casualty is thought to have become unwell while driving and was sadly declared dead at the scene after the 999 services were alerted, said police.

A report on the incident is now being prepared by police for the Leicester City and South Leicestershire Coroner.

The A4304 road was shut for almost two hours until being reopened at about 6.10pm yesterday evening as motorists were diverted.

