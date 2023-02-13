Aerial photos and video footage show extent of fire damage at Lutterworth pub - everyone has been accounted for

All those at the scene of the fire at The Shambles Pub in Lutterworth have been accounted for.

The Fire Service has confirmed nobody was missing when crews were called to the blaze ripping through the thatched roof of the historic town centre pub.

Although it is reported one person has suffered smoke inhalation.

Aerial photos of the damage, taken by Andy Carpenter

Eight fire engines from across the region were called to the scene.

Police said traffic is moving slowly in the town centre due and Bell Street is closed.

Emergency services are advising people to avoid the area.

These aerial photos were taken by our photographer Andy Carpenter.

Fire service group manager Simon Holden said they were called to the scene at about 12.35pm and found the thatched roof on fire when they arrived.

He said they treated the casualty and then passed them onto the ambulance service.

"The main road to Lutterworth remains closed and will do for another couple of hours minimum at the moment, so that’s having a big impact on the local infrastructure of the local road network, he added.

