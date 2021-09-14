Casualty flown to hospital by air ambulance after two-car collision in Harborough

A male casualty was flown to hospital by air ambulance last night (Monday) after two cars collided in Market Harborough.

The injured person was whisked to hospital for treatment by the helicopter after he was cut free from one of the cars involved by firefighters.

Four people were injured in the two-vehicle crash altogether.

A male casualty was flown to hospital by air ambulance last night (Monday) after two cars collided in Market Harborough sparking a full-scale 999 operation.

The serious incident happened on Braybrooke Road, Market Harborough, at about 6.40pm tonight.

Fire crews from Market Harborough and Kibworth Beauchamp raced to the scene after the alarm was raised along with police, the air ambulance and several land ambulances.

The two cars involved in the accident had both left the road, said Leicestershire fire service.

The male casualty was cut free from his car by 7.42pm after being trapped for about an hour.

“One casualty being conveyed to hospital via Helimed, the other three casualties are all being conveyed to hospital via land ambulance,” said the fire service.