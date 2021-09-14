Casualties escape from this wreckage near Harborough without serious injuries, say police

One person was flown to hospital by air ambulance and three other people were also injured after two cars collided near Market Harborough last night (Monday).

The most seriously-injured casualty, believed to be a man, was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry after the crash on the country road between Braybrooke and Little Bowden.

The serious accident happened at about 6.45pm and the road was sealed off for over two hours as 999 crews worked at the scene, Northamptonshire Police said today.

As well as the person whisked to hospital in Coventry another casualty was taken by land ambulance to Kettering General Hospital.

Another two casualties are thought to have been treated at the scene as police, firefighters and ambulances all responded after the alarm was raised.

“However, we believe that no one was seriously injured,” said police.

A man had to be cut free from one of the seriously-damaged cars by firefighters from Market Harborough and Kibworth Beauchamp.

He was extricated from his car at about 7.42pm after being trapped for about an hour.

The two cars which collided both left the road, said Leicestershire fire service.